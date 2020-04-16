Letter: Affordable Care Act lawsuit continues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In this nightmare time of COVID-19, when health care professionals are stretched to the limits of human endurance, the lawsuit to invalidate and remove the Affordable Healthcare Act grinds on. A pliant Supreme Court won’t rule until after what Republicans earnestly hope will be Trump’s reelection.

Rural hospitals will be stretched beyond their limits attempting to save the lives of North Dakotans if the pandemic hits our state as hard as experts predict.

Attorney General Stenehjem has signed on to the Texas effort to invalidate the law. Stenehjem doesn’t hold much with explaining his actions to the public. With all that in mind, I’d really like to hear the Attorney General, Governor Burgum, Senators Hoeven and Cramer, and Rep. Armstrong explain to us all just how removing a source of health care that (among many other things) is a lifeline for those rural hospitals, starving them further of funding, is good for North Dakotans.

They must think this particular strong medicine is good for their constituents — will any of them explain why?

Tom Kee, Ellendale

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0