When do people typically start using tobacco? When children are 12 years old or when they’re 50? In 2018, more than 3.6 million U.S. middle school students used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days. People usually start at a young age for many reasons. Middle school students may start because of family or because they want to be perceived as an adult. Yet the use of tobacco isn’t an adult behavior, but a child-like behavior that they haven’t outgrown.

Who are tobacco commercials directed to? Tobacco companies have converted their products a lot over the years. They have flavored products that taste like strawberries, the advertisements are colorful and make the product seem like a good idea. From cartoons to gas stations that are selling tobacco, tobacco companies are making it appear that it’s a good idea to use their products.

It’s important for adults to be a good example for kids and teach them how to avoid peer pressure. The Coffee Sleeve Campaign helps adults realize that they have the most influence on their children. This could help prevent underage drinking and the use of marijuana.

The campaign will take place March 20–26 at these participating partners: Cappuccino On Collins, Balancing Goat, Dunn Bros., Bone Shaker, Bitty Bean, Gloria Jean’s, Steep Me A Cup of Tea, The Gifted Bean, Coffee Break, El Coqui and 12 Stones.

Alora Kroh, Mandan