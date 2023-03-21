Underage drinking and the use of marijuana is against the law. Despite it being against the law it still happens. Part of the reason it still happens is because of the influence parents have on their kids. Parents are the biggest influence on their children. If kids see their parents drinking every night they are more likely to see drinking as ok. Some kids are the opposite and strive to be the opposite of what their parents are doing. However, that is not the case for every child.
Either way it is important to be a good example for kids and to teach children how to avoid peer pressure. The Coffee Sleeve Campaign helps adults realize that they are the biggest influence on their children and this could help prevent underage drinking and the use of marijuana.
The campaign will take place March 20-26 at our participating partners: Cappuccino On Collins, Balancing Goat, Dunn Bros, Bone Shaker, Bitty Bean, Gloria Jean’s, Steep Me A Cup of Tea, The Gifted Bean, Coffee Break, El Coqui and 12 Stones.
Aliya Hilfer, Mandan