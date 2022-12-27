Letter: Adoption of electric vehicles not practical for all

Enjoyed the article recently on KFYR and Tribune about electrical vehicles (EVs). Have a few questions: it is reported that EVs can now go 300 to 400 miles on a charge. I would like to know how far it will go if the heater or AC are running, or radio or lights or what if they’re all on? Sounds like it could be a three-day trip to Billings, Minneapolis or Denver, maybe more! Also, there are 900,000 vehicles presently in ND, 43% changeover is 387,000 needing electricity for charging. I read 7.2 kw / charge; roughly then 2.8 million or MWs. California has nearly 18 million vehicles. Where will these MWs come from on a still, cold night? I do believe there is a place for EVs. Short runs, possibly a pickup that doesn’t get used every day - a second town vehicle. Maybe if you live in a large eastern or western city and don’t put on a lot of miles; D.C., NY, LA. Out here, anywhere west of the Mississippi though, it really doesn’t seem practical if you have to travel some distance. Maybe a niche technology will evolve into one that can be universally applied. It’s happened before! Mandates, more times than not, will lead to costly re-engineering. Also, happened before. If we marry the most efficient technology to the best practical application, everyone wins. I would seriously like to know the answers to the questions I raised.