Letter: Adapting to the shifting new normal of COVID-19

Credit is due to Gov. Doug Burgum, his staff and his cabinet, who have been working tirelessly to ensure that lives and livelihoods are being protected in our state.

We are reminded of a short passage from Marie Curie who was twice awarded the Nobel Prize for her contributions to physics and chemistry: “Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.”

Sobering words, but true-to-form from any scientist. The more we learn about any subject, the less we have to fear it. While there is certainly still apprehension and concern about COVID-19 and how it can impact people, we’ve also learned more about it over time, which can help give us more ways to take action to prevent it from spreading further deal with it.

Birx lauded our state’s testing capacity as one of the most robust in the country. We have been fortunate in being able to utilize that robust testing at our campuses to help guide our actions there. Now is our opportunity to keep the virus in check and not give it the opportunity to spread throughout our state, potentially reaching vulnerable populations.