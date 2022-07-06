 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ad shared meaningful message for July Fourth

Readers, be sure to read the large Scheels Ad in the July 2 paper. These days when we are bombarded with reports of disasters of one kind and another, it lifts my spirits to recall the actions of the 56 men who were the brave signers of the Declaration of Independence. Thank you to the Scheels family for reminding our community that suffering is an important matter of life which often turns a tide. William Penn wrote "No pain, no palm; no thorns, no throne; no gall, no glory; no cross, no crown." Take time to read the ad!

Betty Naaden, Bismarck

