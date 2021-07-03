Letter: Ad is a scam

The "Residents snap up Gold Bars" advertisement in the Tuesday edition.

I understand the need of the Tribune to earn ad revenue to keep the doors open and the presses running. I also acknowledge the clear description, though buried in verbal bloat and smoke, of what is actually being offered for sale by the advertiser.

However, this is cheesy snake oil marketing, clearly intended to deceive potential buyers. There are repeated references to Gold Bars, the price of gold, the value of gold, all cleverly designed to create the illusion of value and obscure the fact that the product offered is not actual gold bars. The fine print of the ad says "these Gold Vault Bricks contain a full 20 ounces of high demand bullion copper layered in valuable 24 karat Gold...."

The buyer is paying $980 for 20 ounces of copper, which costs less than $10 at present prices, with a dusting of gold. The only word that fits is scam.

Vern Mastel, Mandan

