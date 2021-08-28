Letter: Activism pays off to protect national park

Earlier this year I received some really good news: the South Heart Coal Mine is finally dead. Ten years ago, my neighbors and I came before the Public Service Commission (PSC), to protest the permitting of the South Heart mine. The PSC action along with other work we did to fight the mine was pretty big news in Bismarck and Dickinson.

Not only did we not want a coal mine for a neighbor, but we were also worried about the impacts the mining operation as a whole would have on Theodore Roosevelt National Park (TRNP.) Without the organizing efforts of my neighbors with the help of the Dakota Resource Council (DRC), it is likely that draglines would be digging for coal in South Heart as we speak.

Flash forward 10 years to today. Many of the same DRC members have been fighting the proposed Davis Refinery just 3 miles from TRNP for the last 6 years. The South Heart Mine fight grew quiet but was never put completely to rest until this year.

More than 10 years after the push against this project began, the hard work of DRC, Neighbors United, and other allies has paid off!