Letter: Action needed to fix Social Security

New projections show that Social Security may not be able to pay full benefits by 2034! The bad news is that the funds’ depletion dates have moved up sooner, prompting the need for immediate Congressional action. Congress has known about the shortfall and depleted reserves for several years and have kicked the can down the road time and again.

H.R.5215 — 117th Congress (2021-2022) A Bill to enhance Social Security benefits and ensure the long-term solvency of the Social Security program, sponsored by Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, introduced on Sept. 10, addresses this problem.

The bill was referred to the Committee on Ways and Means, the Committees on Education and Labor, and Transportation and Infrastructure.

We are at the end of the road now! 140,563 North Dakotans depend on Social Security (September 2021, ssa.gov, Social Security Administration Beneficiaries Social Security Direct Deposit and Check Statistics). Congressional inaction will force the Social Security Administration to reduce benefits about 25% in 12 years. Write Senators Hoeven, Cramer and Congressman Armstrong today and let them know that it’s time to fix the problem or find a new job.

David Larson, Bismarck

