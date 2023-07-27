The North Dakota that I once knew no longer exists. We have extreme laws which prevent many from expressing themselves and we oppress the minority of our state. As just seen it in the latest legislation, our legislatures are far from being what the people want. Is also includes what a vast majority of Americans believe should be done in the week of the many mass shootings around the country. North Dakota added to that list which is growing every single day. On that day in July a police officer was gunned down in the line of duty by a individual that had legally purchased large volumes of ammunition as well multiple guns. These guns have one use which is to butcher and murder people. I believe that the time is now to enact legislation to prevent guns such as the ones used in the latest killing. We need to enact no nonsense gun legislation and the time is now. If that man would have been able to carry out what he intended, this would be a completely different conversation. We cannot blame this on mental health, the guns are the problem and we need to do something about this today.