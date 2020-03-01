Letter: Accounts of Holocaust survivors deeply moving

Much is being written about Auschwitz, the “showcase” of the Holocaust where 1.1 million, mostly Jews, were killed, as 75 years have passed since the Russians liberated it. My grandmother, Goldina Schoenthal, was 65 when she was sent there from hiding in Holland along with her three daughters, son-in-law and two grandchildren in 1943. My father had begged her to sail with them when he, my mother and three siblings aged 7, 4 and 2 escaped from Germany in November 1939.

My father had a difficult time sharing his family story, although we all made efforts to interview him. Each time he was asked, he would spin into a dark place, revisiting his ordeal in having been incarcerated after the 1938 Krystal Nacht round-up of Jews at Sachsenhausen (Oranienburg,) north of Berlin. We did not know what “post-traumatic stress syndrome” was when I was growing up, but in retrospect, my father had it as well as my mother and oldest two siblings along with the many among us who have suffered other inhumanities and indignities that most of us cannot even imagine.