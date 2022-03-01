Letter: Accepting refugees could help Ukraine

With the invasion of Ukraine underway we’re about to see an outpouring of support on social media, in speeches, and other lip service to the issue. I wanted to send an early reminder to the community that likely the best way to support Ukrainians is going to be being ready to accept refugee resettlement in a few months if things continue to escalate. U.S. and other NATO troops are on the borders ready to help people fleeing the conflict. Realistically, there isn’t much we can do for them right now and most things we try to do will be just noise but we can be ready to open our community if they are in need. Tell your local politicians you are in favor of resettlement into the community.