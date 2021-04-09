Letter: Academic freedom claims ring hollow

Let us get to the core issue in the debate about NDSU and Planned Parenthood.

NDSU’s offense was not that it funneled federal money to Planned Parenthood for a sex education project, though that certainly should raise concerns.

NDSU’s offense was not that it participated in a project that promoted abortion. No one disputes that the curriculum did not discuss abortion.

NDSU’s offense was not that it may have violated state laws, even if it clearly violated the spirit of the law.

NDSU’S offense was that it partnered with an organization that conducts abortions. This is why the university’s cries of academic freedom ring hollow. Academic freedom may protect the content of faculty research and teaching. Academic freedom may protect the methods used to pursue research.

No one, however, would seriously contend that academic freedom means a faculty member can partner with the Proud Boys, a hostile government, a terrorist group, the Klu Klux Klan, a money launderer in the Panama Papers, or Harvey Weinstein.