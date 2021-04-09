Letter: Academic freedom claims ring hollow

Let us get to the core issue in the debate about NDSU and Planned Parenthood.
NDSU’s offense was not that it funneled federal money to Planned Parenthood for a sex education project, though that certainly should raise concerns.
NDSU’s offense was not that it participated in a project that promoted abortion. No one disputes that the curriculum did not discuss abortion.
NDSU’s offense was not that it may have violated state laws, even if it clearly violated the spirit of the law.
NDSU’S offense was that it partnered with an organization that conducts abortions. This is why the university’s cries of academic freedom ring hollow. Academic freedom may protect the content of faculty research and teaching. Academic freedom may protect the methods used to pursue research.
No one, however, would seriously contend that academic freedom means a faculty member can partner with the Proud Boys, a hostile government, a terrorist group, the Klu Klux Klan, a money launderer in the Panama Papers, or Harvey Weinstein.
NDSU did not partner with an organization that does a few abortions incidental to other work. The particular affiliate of Planned Parenthood with which the university partnered conducted 6,451 abortions in 2019 in Minnesota alone. It did additional abortions in South Dakota. Nationwide, Planned Parenthood affiliates conducted 354,871 in 2019, making the network the nation’s largest abortion provider.
These are not mere vices. Every abortion is, medically and scientifically, the intentional termination of a human life.
NDSU’s offense was that it failed to respect the reality and horror of abortion. Partnering with an organization with so much death on its hands cannot be justified by “academic freedom.” That is why the prohibition is in the law and why the legislature is right to make the prohibition clearer.
Christopher Dodson, Bismarck
Executive director, North Dakota Catholic Conference