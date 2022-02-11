Letter: Absurd priorities in the North Dakota Legislature

According to Mark Sumner of Daily Kos (02/02/22), “in multiple states (North Dakota included), Republican governors have issued executive orders — or Republican legislatures have passed bills — designed to undercut medical authorities, limit the ability of local governments to promote safe practices, and direct anger over the pandemic toward those who are working hardest to end it.”

I have a farmer friend with a fondness for animals. When a squirrel visited her farm recently, she noticed mange in its fur. She slathered Ivermectin on some walnuts she knew the animal would eat and it cured the mange. Ivermectin is one of several quack cures which some “doctors” in the U.S. have prescribed to humans for Covid-19, and for whose protection from any discipline the GOP dominated ND Legislature passed laws limiting their liability.

Great news y’all! Republican politicians are making North Dakota safe for those who fear a jab of Covid vaccine in their arms, but, instead, prefer a dab of Ivermectin on their nuts.

Truth is its own mandate, and neither science nor disease give a damn what people believe.

Instead of passing legislation providing property tax relief from surplus state revenues, or local zoning laws enabling home owners to drive down their utility bills with energy saving wind and solar devices, North Dakota Republicans mandate laws that tell doctors how to practice medicine and teachers how to teach. Apparently, they figure that those of us they don’t kill off, will still be dumb enough to keep voting for them. So far, they’ve been right.

Charlie Barber, Mandan

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0