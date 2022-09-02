Letter: Abortion word play hides harsh reality

With abortion so much in the news, have you noticed the word play that the media and supporters use? You see terms like “my body my choice, fetus, health care, reproductive rights, reproductive health care, constitutional right, fundamental right, family planning, abortion care, privacy and abortion will kill women.”

Planned Parenthood is not even about planning parenthood but it sounds good. It is about not becoming a parent. It may be your body but your choice is before you have sex and the baby carried by a pregnant woman is not her body. The fetus is a separate person. Reproductive rights really means non productive. There is nothing in the Constitution about abortion. What does fundamental right mean? There is not much family planning with abortion except to kill an unwanted child. What is abortion care? None for the fetus, and very little for the mother and she is that forever although she may not consider herself as that. The only privacy you have is keeping an abortion secret. Abortion may kill some women but it kills their baby every time.

Many women are reminded of their abortion anniversary fetus every year. Some say they are proud they had an abortion so does that mean they are proud to be murderers?

The media rarely uses the word pro-life but prefer to use anti-abortion instead. Many people rebel at anything that is anti but don’t connect it with life.

Planned Parenthood is fighting for millions in taxpayer money. Numerous organizations offer care and help for women and their babies. Many couples beg for a chance to adopt.

Every pregnancy is a miracle of two cells meeting. If someone doesn’t want to be pregnant, then avoid sex, or use precautions. Sex has become a recreation rather than something for marriage and procreation.

Marlene Kouba, Regent