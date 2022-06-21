Letter: Abortion statistic is alarming

An alarming statistic recently printed in the Bismarck Tribune by the Associated Press indicates that now, one in five pregnancies result in abortion. The Bible, the greatest and most read book in human history states, "For you formed my inward parts; you covered me in my mother's womb. I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made .... My frame was not hidden from You, when I was made in secret ....Your eyes saw my substance, being yet unformed, and in Your book they all were written, the days fashioned for me, when as yet there were none of them." Psalms 139:13-16. There are numerous verses in the Bible affirming this. In the book of Jeremiah, God said to Jeremiah, "Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you...." Jeremiah 1:5. The only bright side to the statistic above is that God forgives, "If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness." Most of us know the reason God forgives which is found in John 3:16, "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whoever believes in Him, should not perish but have everlasting life." John 3:16. Because God is a God of love, I've often wondered what happened to all the aborted babies. We don't know. But the God who created the vast universe, estimated at over 10 billion trillion stars which God knows each by name -- Isaiah 40:20, does He not have a place in heaven for each aborted baby, each one created in His image? (Genesis 1:27).