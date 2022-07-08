Letter: Abortion ruling has workforce impacts

Gov. Burgum has shown he understands how to attract large tech firms and the billions of dollars’ worth of investment, jobs and tax revenue they bring. When Amazon broke ground for its fulfillment center in Fargo, the governor declared: “We’re ready to compete with anyone, anywhere, any time, with speed and agility, to attract the top employers to come here.”

So, how have our nation’s top employers responded to the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion rights?

Tesla, Google, Salesforce, and Intel have declared their willingness to cover their employees’ travel expenses if they needed to go to another state for an abortion. Google and Salesforce have offered relocation benefits for affected employees who want to move.

Why should we care what those companies think? Well, as of late June, the market value of Tesla, Google, Salesforce, and Intel exceeded $2.5 trillion. North Dakota’s 2021 gross domestic product was $55.7 billion.

Those four companies all operate huge data centers. They require an incredible amount of energy. North Dakota has the resources to support that infrastructure.

Our climate reduces data center cooling costs. We have ready access to inexpensive electric power. Our flat, open landscape makes construction easier and less costly. Our state’s tax structure encourages and supports new business.

Now it seems this matters little. Businesses like these will not look to North Dakota. Why would they? Corporations like that realize that North Dakota’s abortion ban would alienate young, top talent, at a time when it is already difficult to persuade people to live in North Dakota’s unforgiving climate.

Gov. Burgum has had an incredible opportunity to separate North Dakota from competing states, and to be bold in declaring that you can be a Republican and support a woman’s right to choose.

Here's to what could have been...

Lee Baesler, Mandan