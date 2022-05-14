Letter: Abortion debate about power, control

First of all, legal abortion has been the gift that has kept on giving for Republicans for decades. They have used this as an emotional issue to drive religious zealots into a frenzy and get them to vote Republican just on this issue alone. Overturning Roe vs. Wade will end all of that.

More importantly, this is not going to end abortion. Just like illegal drugs has not stopped drug abuse, illegal abortion will simply make abortion illegal and dangerous. And there will be consequences, like women dying from botched back-alley abortions, and 13-year-old rape victims being forced by the government to have children they were violently forced to conceive against their will.

Most of these "pro-lifers" don't care about any of that. This issue has never been about the "sanctity of life." It's always been about power and control over other people, plain and simple. It is just one more step in the long march towards Republican dictatorial rule in America, and anyone who thinks otherwise is not paying attention. This is what the violent insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 incited by a sitting Republican president was all about. It's what the gerrymandering of congressional districts is all about, and the attacks on people's voting rights and the Supreme Court decision to allow unlimited amounts of money into election campaigns from undisclosed sources. It's not just about Roe vs. Wade, it's about everything these radicalized anti-democracy Republicans have been doing for decades, and they are not going to stop until they achieve their goals, or until the voters remove them from power.