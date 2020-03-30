Letter: Abhorrent slur, I mean 'typo'

I see Senator Kevin Cramer used the word “retarded” to describe a Member of Congress with whom he disagrees. Shame on you, Mr. Cramer.

I know for a fact that Kevin has used this word in describing political opponents before.

But Kevin’s not alone. His hero, Donald Trump, once made fun of a reporter with a condition that noticeably affects his right arm and hand.

It is unfortunate certain elected officials in this country have dropped to such astoundingly low levels as this.

Ali Quarne, Bismarck

