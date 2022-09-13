Letter: A strange US House race is anyone's game

North Dakota's U.S. House race keeps getting curiouser and curiouser.

Kelly Armstrong, the Republican incumbent, is a whip-smart attorney who has bucked his own party to vote for gay marriage. This is costing him support among cultural conservatives who don't trust him anymore.

Cara Mund is North Dakota's pro-choice candidate. She appeals strongly to hypocrites who are pro-life on the outside and pro-choice on the inside. And hypocrites vote. As president of Brown University's Kappa Delta sorority, with a Harvard law degree, she has far more experience in politics than her critics may imagine. She represents classic Ivy League Sorority Republicanism with excellent people skills.

Mark Haugen got pushed out by a faction of the Democratic-NPL which apparently imagines that North Dakota needs more court intrigue out of the Game of Thrones. As an old school Nonpartisan League Democrat with a strong blue collar power base, pro-life Mark Haugen represents what the Democratic Party used to be, from an era when the Democratic-NPL actually won statewide elections.

Cara Mund's political campaign won't be helped if it gets befouled by any association with Democratic-NPL infighting. She is running for the U.S. House, not the Iron Throne. If this election were merely a choice between Kelly Armstrong and Cara Mund, she would lose.

Yet, Cara Mund has an unwitting foil who may well lead her to victory – Rob Port. His hate machine keeps spewing misogyny, sneers and contempt. So, he can do wonders for promoting her candidacy. He can't help himself.

Rob Port has become the face of the Republican Party establishment. More so than Kelly Armstrong. More so than John Hoeven. Rob Port has become the Republican Party's anchor, an anchor around its neck. Unless Kelly Armstrong distances himself from that professional skunk, that stench will define him.

Andrew Alexis Varvel, Bismarck