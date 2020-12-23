 Skip to main content
Letter: A shameful act

Dear people of Bismarck-Mandan: On Dec. 19 I gave a very dear friend of mine $1,000 cash to buy her two sons in Colorado some Christmas gifts and pay on some rent that she owes. She had thought about driving to Colorado to see her sons whom she hasn't seen in over a year. Well she went shopping in Target here in Bismarck after she got off from work at 5 p.m. and she had the $1,000 in a white bank envelope stolen out of her purse as she was looking at items. I pray that God will punish this person or persons! I also pray that God somehow can help her replenish this money. Shame on the person/persons that do these things!

Larry Reinhardt, Bismarck

