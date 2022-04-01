Letter: A rail-to-trail conversion is culturally, economically and environmentally feasible

Friends of the Rail Bridge envision a rail-to-trail conversion for the Bismarck-Mandan bridge that will create civic pride, historic awareness, economic development, and heritage tourism. The National Trust for Historic Preservation defines heritage tourism as “traveling to experience the places, artifacts, and activities that authentically represent the stories and people of the past and present.” We have a magnificent structure right here in our own backyard. The Bismarck-Mandan 1883 rail bridge has been determined historically significant and is listed by the National Trust For Historic Preservation as one of the 11 Most Endangered places in America.

Bismarck and Mandan were built because of the railroad bridge construction. Workers and settlers were drawn to the area in the 1870s because they could see the opportunities for a better life. When North Dakota taxpayers have invested $50 million in the new Theodore Roosevelt Library in Medora, it is unthinkable that this bridge could be demolished when it was this significant structure that Theodore Roosevelt crossed in Dakota Territory, the opening week of the bridge in 1883, to start his new life.

Today, we should embrace tourism marketing with workforce development, to retain and attract people who want to live in a vibrant community; a community that cares about its iconic past and provides the outdoor recreation that a rail-to-trail conversion would create.

Bismarck City Commission has discussed plans of riverfront development. According to their criteria, projects must strengthen Bismarck’s sense of community pride, create economic opportunities, and cultivate a healthy and sustainable environment for future generations. Repurposing the bridge is culturally, economically, and environmentally feasible according to the NDSU Historic Bridge Repurposing 2019 Feasibility Study. Our vision is real. Let the bridge span for future generations. Save Our Bridge at friendsoftherailbridge.org.

Marjory Enerson, Bismarck

