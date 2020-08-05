Letter: A President Trump supporter’s response

Eric Thompson (not the doctor) asked several questions of President Trump supporters (7/20/20) that deserve a response:
• The President shouldn’t release his tax returns. Prior to retirement, the entity that employed me as Tax Manager was audited for 20+ years. The Internal Revenue Code and Regulations are voluminous and complex. There are many areas that are judgement calls (gray – not black or white) and the Certified Public Accountants if they are adequately representing their clients will take deductions in the gray areas. The Appeals process and potentially Tax Court can easily require 10+ years from the original return filing. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents and attorneys are not stupid. Positions that the President took would be questioned by liberal pundits and thus provide arguments for the IRS positions. The public review of complex issues by an ignorant and biased press corps could easily cost the President millions of dollars. I’m confident we’re talking about issues that are more complex than Bill Clinton’s charitable contribution for his underwear!
• The press is 90+% liberal (See 2016 Hilary Clinton votes). The bias of the major news outlets (extreme cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome) except Fox News is well documented; they have no integrity.
• Mr. Thompson questioned who would hug a flag. My nephew was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2009. I supported my sister, Jonathan’s mother and attended the funeral. When we were given the American flag from the coffin, we both hugged the flag -- it was a solemn remembrance that Jonathan gave his life for his Country. I cherish the award-winning photo of us taken by the Arkansas Gazette photographer.
• President Trump until the pandemic was right on every economic issue – income taxes both corporate and individual, regulations, energy, and employment.
Additional economic issues – another letter!
Rod Kuhn, Bismarck
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!