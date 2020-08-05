Letter: A President Trump supporter’s response

• The President shouldn’t release his tax returns. Prior to retirement, the entity that employed me as Tax Manager was audited for 20+ years. The Internal Revenue Code and Regulations are voluminous and complex. There are many areas that are judgement calls (gray – not black or white) and the Certified Public Accountants if they are adequately representing their clients will take deductions in the gray areas. The Appeals process and potentially Tax Court can easily require 10+ years from the original return filing. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents and attorneys are not stupid. Positions that the President took would be questioned by liberal pundits and thus provide arguments for the IRS positions. The public review of complex issues by an ignorant and biased press corps could easily cost the President millions of dollars. I’m confident we’re talking about issues that are more complex than Bill Clinton’s charitable contribution for his underwear!