Letter: A patriotic reminder this Flag Day

Remember me? I have been known by many names; “The Red, White & Blue,” “The Stars & Stripes,” “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Old Glory.” Whatever they choose to call me, “I am your flag, the flag of the United States of America.”

There is something I would like to talk with you about. Something has been bothering me for a long time now. It is about you and me.

I remember how people used to line up on both sides of the street to watch the parade. I was leading the way of course, proudly waving to each and every one of you standing there as I came down the street.

Your dad saw me coming and quickly removed his hat and placed it against his left shoulder, so his hand was over his heart. Do you remember him doing that? I do.

I remember you were standing there next to him, standing at attention like a little soldier. You didn’t have a hat, but you were saluting me with your little hand over your heart. Do you remember that? Do you remember your little sister and brother standing there next to you, doing exactly what they saw you do? They were proud to be like you. Do you remember that?

What changed? I didn’t; I’m still the same old flag that your parents and grandparents saluted when I came down the street. The flag your parents and grandparents carried into war. Since that time when you were just a boy, I have added a few stars and a lot more blood has been shed to protect your freedoms; but I’m still the same old flag.

Lately, I don’t feel the pride that I used to feel. I don’t feel the respect that you used to show me. I still see you standing there when I come down the street, with your hands in your pockets. You glance at me and look away. You don’t acknowledge me with a salute anymore. I see children there with you; running, shouting, laughing. They look happy, but they don’t seem to know who I am or what I stand for.

I saw a man next to you remove his hat when he saw me. When he looked around and saw no one else had removed their hat, he quickly put his on again as if he were embarrassed. Is it wrong or shameful to show patriotism today? Have you forgotten what I stand for and all the places where I have been? Argonne Forest, Peleliu, Chosin Reservoir, Khe Sanh, Baghdad, Kandahar, and many, many more!

Take a few minutes to look at the memorial rolls and read the names of those who sacrificed their lives for you to have freedom. Those patriotic Americans gave their lives to keep this country free. “When you salute me, you are actually saluting every one of them!” Every one of them that sacrificed their life for YOU!

Next time you see me, please stand quietly at attention, and place your hand over your heart. I will see you standing there and know that you remembered, and “I will salute you by waving back!”

Lois Schaefer is state Americanism chairman for the Department of ND VFW Auxiliary.

