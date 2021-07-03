Letter: A new approach is needed on vaccine

Like much of North Dakota’s experience with the COVID pandemic, our COVID immunizations rates are now below the national average and rank 39th among states, Puerto Rico and D.C. North Dakota has an excellent community public health system and our wonderful public health nurses are eager to give more of the three outstanding COVID vaccines.

North Dakota’s public messaging on immunizations, much like the messaging on mask wearing, is weak and ineffective. “Get immunized to get back to normal,” it says but much of the state is already back to normal, even in counties with only 30% or so of residents immunized. With the deadly Delta strain circulating, a resurgence this fall of COVID is possible unless we do better.

North Dakota leaders need to realize that their spineless approach to COVID denial and anti-masking has only allowed right-winged extremist leaders to damage the public health response. This has now spilled over to our embarrassing low immunization levels.