Letter: A brown lawn summer

I very well remember the summer of 2018 for two reasons. First, my wife and I took turns watching our granddaughter in Tennessee so that out daughter could work full time and could finish her advanced degree. Second, the summer was hot, windy and dry.

August was extremely hot and windy. I would get up during the middle of the night to water my lawn (manual sprinkler system -- me). Wouldn’t you know it that the Bismarck Department of Public Works also decided to complete a water usage study during that hot, dry windy month. (Certainly not randomly selected month).

On April 12, 2019, 7,000 of us single-family residents got the now infamous letter personally signed by “Utility Billing, City of Bismarck.” The letter stated that “The City of Bismarck Utility Operations has changed the water usage rates as of February 1, 2019.” No reason was given for the change. (It may have something to do with tremendous expansion of businesses and housing in Bismarck). Regardless of the rationale, my water rates increased by 88.5%

My understanding is that this rate increase only applied to single family homes. The rate increases did not apply to businesses and multi-family housing. If I am wrong, please correct me.