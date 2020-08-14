Letter: 3 ways to pay for COVID response

It is interesting how Republicans, during Democrat control, become deficit hawks, but when their "turn" comes to cut taxes for their wealthy supporters, such as the huge tax cut at the beginning of the Trump term, then deficits be damned. That said, here are three ways to find the money to pay for the huge costs we are paying now for that tax cut, along with the legitimate costs of response to the Covid pandemic. First, take back the tax cuts for the wealthy. Second, "defund" the military by at least $100 billion (this is the amount auditors have indicated cannot even be found in the excessive and unaccountable books of the Pentagon. Third, fully fund the IRS capacity to track tax evaders and other tax fraud. The military seems to be the Sacred Cow, the Golden Calf, the Elephant in the Living Room: in all the fighting over funding, the military is never questioned or held accountable. Moreover, military excessive spending has led to the militarization of cities' police departments as they "offload" military equipment and thus lead police to begin to see citizens as enemy combatants. Please: Contact your federal representatives and demand audited accounting from the military and decreased funding, especially for nuclear weapons; fair taxation for the rich and vast improvement in the IRS ability to adequately collect taxes. There is no shortage of money in this country; only a shortage of courage and a sense of justice. St. Augustine said "a country without justice is simply a band of robbers." Just taxation and distribution of revenue is desperately needed to meet the serious social, educational, economic and environmental protection needs of our nation's suffering people. Silence means you consent to the present injustice in federal policies.