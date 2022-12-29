Letter: 2022, a year that will go down as one of the worst for the US

Inflation the highest its ever been, thousands of illegal votes crossing the border daily, crime is at an all-time high, a country who used to be oil independent is now buying foreign oil to replenish the emergency oil reserves that were depleted for a non-emergency. Apparently we no longer have a Congress because Biden gets all the credit or all the blame for whatever happens. Do you ever hear of Congress acting to protect your income, your cost of living, your safety, your freedom? No, because as a member of congress they are guaranteed a salary, guaranteed health care, guaranteed a job and guaranteed a retirement. So why should they rock the boat for your interests when it doesn’t benefit them?