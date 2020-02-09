Kevin Cramer: What North Dakota landowners need to know about new maps

The appropriate point-of-contact for FWS will be identified in the appeals instructions sent by FWS. A 40-day timer is in place once the certified mail is received, but if landowners reach out during the allotted time, FWS is obligated to work with them. If a solution is not possible, the landowner has 30 days to appeal the decision to the FWS Regional Director, who then has 45 days to review the appeal. Finally, if a resolution is not reached, the landowner will have 30 days from the date of the Regional Director’s decision to file the appeal to the FWS Director. This will have exhausted the administrative appeals process, and the maps would be considered a final agency action under the Administrative Procedures Act. At this point, the landowner can decide whether or not to pursue action outside the administrative process.