Kevin Cramer: National Defense Authorization Act unlocks North Dakota's defense capabilities, potential

Bolstering our nuclear arsenal is not the only part of this NDAA that makes it so invaluable to our state.

North Dakota helps execute ISR missions around the globe, providing information to our leaders and protecting our troops. This NDAA includes language delaying any retirement actions of the RQ-4 Global Hawk until the Pentagon certifies the combatant commanders won’t lose ISR capability without gaining improved capability. The NDAA authorizes the purchase of 16 MQ-9s, like those operated in Fargo and adds $17.5 million for an improved operations center for the Happy Hooligans to make sure we can hold terrorists accountable at any moment.

An invaluable part of such intelligence efforts is space. Thanks to provisions in this NDAA, Space Force will grow to meet its rapidly evolving mission of protecting America’s space interests. North Dakota is an important asset for this new military branch, as we saw from visits by the first Chief of Space Operations General John “Jay” Raymond, the Commander of Space Command General James Dickinson, and Space Development Agency Director Dr. Derek Tournear. Their time at the University of North Dakota’s Space Studies program, coupled with NDAA language urging Space Force to look at university consortium research relationships, will help North Dakota stay on the cutting edge of defense and commercial space.