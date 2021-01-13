Kent Conrad: It is time for truth telling on presidential election

It is time for truth telling. Some have claimed the presidential election was stolen, that Trump was the true winner.

That is false.

Joe Biden won the presidential election and he did it in convincing fashion.

Joe Biden won 7 million more votes than Donald Trump.

Joe Biden won 306 electoral votes. Donald Trump received 232 electoral votes.

Those votes have been certiﬁed by each of the 50 states. Recounts were conducted where provided by law. No outcomes were changed by the results of those recounts.

In a majority of the states, the elections were conducted by and overseen by Republicans, most notably in Arizona and Georgia.

Dozens of court challenges were made by the Trump campaign but not a single one changed the outcomes of the elections in the 50 states. Many of these court decisions were made by Republican judges. In fact, in many cases they were made by judges appointed by Donald Trump. He even took a case to the U.S. Supreme Court which is controlled 6-3 by conservative justices and they determined it had so little merit they would not even hear the case. The three justices Trump appointed supported that conclusion.