From the gas pump to the grocery store, the energy crisis caused by the Biden administration’s disastrous policies has hit everyone’s pocketbook and threatened our national security.

From day one, the administration has been hostile to domestic energy production, killing projects, delaying permits, and forcing capital out of the market for carbon energy projects.

This has left thousands of Americans who make their livelihoods in the energy industry wondering how they will provide for their families. To add insult to injury, as the administration abdicates American energy leadership, the world becomes more reliant on energy from countries like Iran and Russia which do not share our values.

House Republicans vowed that our top priority would be to restore American energy independence, rebuild domestic energy production, and stop this administration’s assault on the way of life of thousands of hardworking North Dakotans.

We kept our promise and introduced H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act, to fight back and restore American energy dominance, reduce gas prices, and lower costs for families.

H.R. 1, which passed the House on March 28, reforms the permitting process, supports essential energy infrastructure such as pipelines, critical material supply chains, and scrubs burdensome regulations and draconian climate change initiatives imposed by the Biden administration.

Included in H.R.1 is my legislation to streamline permitting for cross-border energy infrastructure facilities, such as the Keystone XL Pipeline. It shouldn’t be controversial that our permitting regulations make sense and can’t be upended by the political whims of which party is in the White House. This provision will make it easier to get capital for energy projects, improve our ability to build out infrastructure, and strengthen North American alliances.

We must get the federal government out of the way to lower costs for Americans and grow our economy. The Lower Energy Costs Act helps us get there and will put us on a path to become energy independent again. North Dakota stands ready to provide the reliable and affordable energy the world needs for generations to come.