Hoeven: Lignite industry provides reliable, always-on energy

North Dakota’s lignite industry provides affordable, reliable, “always-on” energy to power homes, businesses and our economy. We can’t take this for granted, which is why we are working to rebuild the capacity value for coal, as well as invest in the research and development of new technologies to help provide a true path forward for North Dakota’s abundant coal resources.

Coal remains one of the leading sources of baseload power to the grid, providing reliable access to electricity 24 hours per day and seven days per week. Our homes, businesses, and rural communities depend on a strong and resilient grid to reliably keep the lights on and stay warm during extreme weather.

Yet, some policies are forcing the grid in a direction away from the reliable and affordable electricity we depend on every day. State subsidies and mandates are pushing other resources on the grid, and we still need to maintain diverse sources of power when the wind isn’t blowing or the sun isn’t shining. The baseload power and capacity to the market provided by coal need to be appropriately valued to maintain reliability and ensure our grid is resilient for the years to come.

