Doug Goehring: Companies should not dictate health choices

Bully, bully!

We may need to go back to the trust-busting days of Teddy Roosevelt. When large companies such as Sanford, Walmart, Delta and CVS, just to name a few, start dictating employees’ health care choices by imposing vaccinations, that is the day we need to bust up organizations that are so large that they believe they can govern the morality, values and health care choices for their employees.

We were warned by our founding fathers. Thomas Jefferson once said, “I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery.” Benjamin Franklin stated, “Any society that would give up a little liberty to gain a little security will deserve neither and lose both.” I am concerned about what is happening to us as a society, when we allow businesses/corporations to dictate to their employees “get vaccinated or lose your job.” What happens if you’re overweight or your looks and body image don’t reflect the company’s brand? Do they tell you to lose weight, get a facelift or grow taller? No, those lawsuits already happened, and they lost.