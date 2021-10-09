Doug Burgum: Tax relief, ARPA investments will benefit North Dakota citizens now

This proposal will save taxpayers an estimated $207 million over two years. Approximately 218,000 North Dakotans who pay $500 or less in income tax annually would have no income tax bill in 2021 and 2022. Roughly 133,000 residents who pay more than $500 in income tax annually would have their bill reduced by $500 each year.

It’s only right to reward the citizens who pay taxes and kept our economy functioning during the pandemic.

Instead of leaving $207 million sitting at the bank earning .07% interest and allowing the corrosive power of inflation to diminish its worth over the next two years, we believe this money will do more good in the pockets of North Dakotans.

The Accelerate ND plan will support growth, diversify our economy, make our state more competitive, enhance government services and create long-term cost savings for the citizens of North Dakota -- all without raising taxes or growing government.

Our reserve funds are flush. At $749 million, the rainy-day Budget Stabilization Fund is filled to its maximum limit set by the Legislature. More than $597 million in cash sits unobligated in our Strategic Investment and Improvements Fund. These funds totaling over $1.3 billion can cover any needs or shortfalls that arise before next session.