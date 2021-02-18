Doug Burgum: Grateful for COVID efforts and an effective emergency process

From early on in this pandemic, it was clear this was going to be more of a marathon than a sprint.

Now, thanks to the selfless and tireless efforts of so many North Dakotans across our great state, we are well-positioned to finish strongly even as we continue to watch out for potential hurdles in our path.

Since the beginning, we’ve taken a data-driven approach to this pandemic, with the dual goal of saving lives and livelihoods by protecting the most vulnerable, ensuring adequate hospital capacity and keeping our economy open and kids in school.

Our active case count is around 800, down from a peak of over 10,000 in mid-November, and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have decreased from over 300 in mid-November to around 40 today.

The state’s 14-day test positivity rate is under 3%, and our seven-day PCR test positivity rate ranked second-lowest among all 50 states in this week’s White House report. We also ranked second-lowest in the White House report in new cases per 100,000 population and lowest in new deaths per 100,000 population over the past week. North Dakota continues to rank among the top five states in testing per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University.