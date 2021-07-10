Craig Stevens: Removing the partisan pipeline lens

North Dakotans must have been experiencing an eerie sense of déjà vu last month as they watched news coverage of the tumultuous Enbridge Line 3 protests in Minnesota. Despite its peaceful-sounding moniker, the Treaty People Gathering took an unlawful and dangerous turn with reports of “vandalism of contractor equipment, as well as slashed tires, cut hoses, rocks and dirt in engines, forced entry into offices and destroyed electrical wiring in equipment.”
However, Line 3 is just the latest pipeline project targeted by environmental activists and groups who are feeling emboldened after the Keystone XL cancellation. They may be feeling less so now that the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld state regulators’ approval of Line 3 and a federal judge in Washington, D.C., dismissed the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s lawsuit challenging the operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
There is no doubt that despite the legal setbacks, these groups will continue their anti-pipeline efforts, including pressuring the Biden administration to cancel other pipelines. However, a new national poll from the Grow America’s Infrastructure Now (GAIN) Coalition indicates that a majority of Americans won’t be supporting them.
Poll results show strong bipartisan support for commonsense energy and infrastructure policies, including oil and natural gas pipelines, which 71% of respondents believe are an effective and efficient way to transport energy. Break that number down and you will find strong bipartisan support as 68% of Democrats polled agree. This bipartisanship extends to views on our energy independence, with 93% of Republicans and 89% of Democrats believing the country should work toward that goal and not rely on foreign energy sources. When it comes to existing pipelines that are safely operating, an overwhelming majority (79%) is against shutting them down.
The GAIN Coalition poll also found strong support for energy development here in North Dakota: 82% of respondents believe oil and natural gas pipelines are an effective and efficient way to transport energy and 89% believe we must work towards achieving energy independence. The majority of respondents (84%) think active pipelines running safely should remain operational. Further, more than three-quarters of North Dakota respondents specifically support the continued operation of DAPL, which includes 73% of Native Americans polled.
Americans are right to view these issues as non-partisan, because the discussion of our energy future should transcend political parties. Pipelines are a vital component of the nation’s energy infrastructure system, providing reliable access to oil and natural gas for all Americans. They are also expensive and time-consuming to build, not to mention subject to stringent state and federal regulations. Imagine the frustration at taking all the required steps to complete a project, only to have the pipeline turned into a political football and stopped in its tracks by a judge or, in Keystone XL’s case, the president.
In North Dakota, DAPL’s developers followed the regulatory process put in place for pipeline infrastructure projects. They secured over 1,000 grants and permits from state and federal regulators, held hundreds of community meetings, and went through an additional environmental review by the Army Corps of Engineers. Regulators gave their stamp of approval, and the pipeline has safely operated for over four years. Similarly, Enbridge’s Line 3 went through six years of regulatory and permitting review that included 70 public comment meetings, reaffirmation of a 13,500-page environmental impact statement, and four separate reviews by administrative law judges.
Environmental activists are naturally displeased at these projects moving forward, and not content to trust the system in place, they take matters into their own hands, as North Dakotans witnessed firsthand at Standing Rock. It is worth noting, though, that the regulatory process is not designed to cater to the desired outcome of disgruntled activist groups; it is meant to objectively ensure an agency’s rules and regulations are implemented and that infrastructure projects are safe and constructed with the latest standards and technologies. Pipeline developers need that regulatory certainty, not subjective chaos. Otherwise, future infrastructure projects could be in jeopardy.
Energy independence and security are critical to our nation’s future, but it will be difficult to achieve either if pipeline opponents have their way. That is why bipartisanship should drive energy policies, not a small group of extremist environmental activists with a big megaphone. Americans do not view pipelines through a partisan lens and neither should lawmakers in Washington.
Craig Stevens, a former senior adviser to U.S. Energy Secretary Sam Bodman, is spokesman for Grow America's Infrastructure Now (GAIN).