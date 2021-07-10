Craig Stevens: Removing the partisan pipeline lens

North Dakotans must have been experiencing an eerie sense of déjà vu last month as they watched news coverage of the tumultuous Enbridge Line 3 protests in Minnesota. Despite its peaceful-sounding moniker, the Treaty People Gathering took an unlawful and dangerous turn with reports of “vandalism of contractor equipment, as well as slashed tires, cut hoses, rocks and dirt in engines, forced entry into offices and destroyed electrical wiring in equipment.”

However, Line 3 is just the latest pipeline project targeted by environmental activists and groups who are feeling emboldened after the Keystone XL cancellation. They may be feeling less so now that the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld state regulators’ approval of Line 3 and a federal judge in Washington, D.C., dismissed the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s lawsuit challenging the operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

There is no doubt that despite the legal setbacks, these groups will continue their anti-pipeline efforts, including pressuring the Biden administration to cancel other pipelines. However, a new national poll from the Grow America’s Infrastructure Now (GAIN) Coalition indicates that a majority of Americans won’t be supporting them.