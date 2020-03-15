Commentary: North Dakota will need the Legacy Fund earnings

2. How much will be from oil taxes?

3. When will oil taxes begin to decline?

4. What will legacy fund earnings be if we save 25, 50, 75 or 100% of earnings until oil declines?

We shouldn’t spend ANY earnings without these answers.

Governor Link, said in relation to the one-time harvest of coal, "And when………the landscape is quiet again … and the last patch of barren earth has been seeded to grass or grain, let those who follow and repopulate the land be able to say, our grandparents did their job well………... Only if they can say this, will we be worthy of the rich heritage of our land and its resources.”

Oil is also a one-time harvest, so the same can be said of the Legacy Fund and how we manage it … “only then will we be worthy of the rich heritage of our land and its resources.”

Robert Harms and Dave Weiler, both of Bismarck, are two of the Legacy Found founders.

