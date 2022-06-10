combined letters

Voters should be informed on facts

It is clear from his June 8 letter to the editor that Arthur Carlson does not have all the facts regarding District 35 candidate Ryan Eckroth.

Eckroth didn’t just leave the insurance business, he was the subject of a Cease and Desist Order on Dec. 8, 2011 and a License Revocation Order on March 12, 20212 by the ND Insurance Commissioner.

According to the official state investigation, Eckroth was alleged to have signed several clients up for insurance they did not agree to and collected $88,000 in overpayments for commissions. The investigator also reported that Eckroth had admitted to forging multiple signatures.

Ryan Eckroth’s problems don’t end there. He has an active federal lien for failure to pay his income taxes and multiple previous liens and civil collections actions including a mortgage foreclosure and sheriff’s sale.

All of this leads us to the question, is Ryan Eckroth the kind of person the voters in District 35 want to represent them in the ND Legislature?

Contrary to Carlson’s contention, the Brighter Future Alliance does not and will not coordinate or collaborate with any political party, campaign, or candidate. We believe informed voters make better decisions.

Patrick Finken, Bismarck

Chair, Brighter Future Alliance

Bakken is offering long-term solutions

Mayor Steve Bakken has done a great job as the Mayor of the City of Bismarck. Mayor Bakken has been cleaning up the mess of his predecessors since the day he was elected. This mess was caused by a short-term thinking philosophy like the one proposed by Mike Schmitz. Short-term solutions cause long-term problems. That’s how Mayor Bakken inherited the mess he’s been dealing with in the first place.

Mayor Bakken is the only one who wants to improve things for the future. Mike Schmitz only wants to think about the next three to five years. I don’t know about you, but I intend on living in Bismarck much longer than that.

Mayor Bakken has made some difficult decisions. But that’s what real leadership is all about. It’s about doing the right thing, even if it’s not the easiest or most popular decision. Bismarck is a great City that deserves a long-term vision. Mayor Bakken has that long-term vision and will make good decisions not only for today but for tomorrow.

On June 14, I urge you to pick the candidate who will continue to fix the past problems and not repeat the short-term thinking that caused them. Vote and reelect Mayor Steve Bakken as Mayor of Bismarck.

Morgan Anderson, Bismarck

Heilman will fight to protect freedom

It has been a challenge and a pleasure to serve the people of District 7 as their Representative in the state legislature for the past 10 years. I am particularly happy that District 7 has endorsed someone very capable to fill the seat I currently hold. Matt Heilman was endorsed at our well-attended convention, where he exhibited the qualities of someone who is running for the right reasons. Although fairly young, he is very principled. As a guest of mine during the legislative session, his questions and discussion were always with the perspective of “How does this affect people’s freedom?” “How does this affect state spending and our ability to decrease taxes?” We really need more people serving us in the legislature with these sorts of questions in mind. Matt Heilman is a solid person to carry on the fight for freedom and responsibility to taxpayers that is all too often a fleeting peripheral thought for others. I hope the voters of District 7 will bring Matt into the State House. He will serve us well.

Rick Becker, Bismarck

North Dakotans should fight back

Governor Doug Burgum is working to defeat conservative legislators he considers enemies of his administration through contributions to attack PACs—$4 million since 2020! Some believe he is violating Article V, Section 10 of the ND Constitution:

A governor … who gives or offers, or promises the governor’s official influence in consideration on any particular side of any question or matter upon which the member may be required to act in the member’s official capacity … upon conviction thereof forfeits all right to hold or exercise any office of trust or honor in this state.

Legal questions would need to be decided in court. Most North Dakotans believe that this interference in the election of the peoples’ representatives is an affront to the separation of powers. If the governor can buy legislators to move his agenda forward, he essentially becomes king of North Dakota.

The residents of North Dakota should fight back. The candidates he intends to defeat are among the conservatives listed below. I urge you to back these candidates with your vote and in conversations with friends and family. We can send a message to the governor that he isn’t the king.

District 3—Bob Paulson, Jeff Hoverson, Lori VanWinkle

District 7—Matthew Heilman

District 8—Jeff Magrum, Brandon Prichard, SuAnn Olson

District 9A—Brenda Malo

District 9B—Donna Henderson

District 15—Judy Estenson, Kathy Frelich

District 19—Karen Anderson, Paul Stremick

District 20—Randy Lemm

District 24—Cole Christensen, Phillip Kleymann

District 25—Kathy Skroch, Jason Heitkamp

District 28—Sebastian Ertelt, Josh Loegering, Darcy Meier

District 31—Dawson Holle, Karen Rohr

District 33—Keith Boehm, Bill Tviet, Jeff Delzer

District 39—Andrew Kordonowy, Thea Lee, Mike Schatz

District 47—Michael Motschenbacher

Mike Blessum, Minot

Unwanted political mailings excessive

We live in District 35 and have received (in just the past two weeks) nine large, full color, glossy fliers touting Sean Cleary for the Senate. We carry these from our mailbox directly into our recycle bin. Sadly, we expect we’ll receive more.

Is all of District 35 being inundated like this?

Speaking for ourselves, this candidate is not fiscally responsible nor environmentally responsible. These mailings are excessive and unappreciated.

Moreover, his assertions that he will “support law enforcement” and “strengthen our schools” are in conflict with his commitment to “lower property taxes” that are needed to accomplish the former. Not a sound thinker. And certainly not a true conservative.

Blaine and Paula Nordwall, Bismarck

Standing by city’s historic rail bridge

Since someone stole our “We Stand By Our Bridge” yard sign, I’m going to go on record that we at Red Oak House in Bismarck stand by our historic, iconic, and beautiful bridge on the mighty Missouri River.

Lillian Crook, Bismarck

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0