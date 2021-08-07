Collin Peterson: American Families Plan 'transfer tax' proposal is the real threat to agriculture

Like most everything else in Washington D.C., there is misinformation being put out either on purpose or because of a lack of understanding about what is going on with estate tax proposals. Most of the talk you hear in agriculture these days is how the “step up in basis” will be eliminated under President Biden’s American Families Plan. There are also issues facing us like treatment of capital gains, but that discussion is for another time.

“Stepped-up basis” is a tax term that applies when property is valued at the amount it is worth when a benefactor dies and leaves the asset to the beneficiary, and not on the original value or basis. Farm assets like land are often passed down through generations of families, and therefore benefit from a step up in basis.

The reality is, under the American Families Plan, stepped-up basis is not under threat of elimination, rather, the proposal would incur a transfer tax that would have to be paid in order to use stepped-up basis in the event of a sale or a death.

When I was a CPA and sat across the desk from farmers giving advice on estate planning, we did not have to worry about the kind of issues facing us now. Things like the amount of exemption, tax rate and valuation issues were critical to the conversation, but nothing like what is being proposed with this transfer tax was ever on the table.