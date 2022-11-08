110822-opn-lynn-geffre_merged

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public works needs to address pipes

Three weeks ago, while on a walk with me, my wife tripped over a protruding, leaf covered pipe on Third Street.

These protruding pipes are an annual problem as we have one on our property on Oakland Street. How about a public service announcement to make people aware of this hazard.

If your neighbor has a protruding pipe, don’t bother to call. Public works say the affected resident has to call it in. Winter is coming.

A snow-covered, protruding, pipe can seriously hurt someone. Not to mention the damage it can do to a snowblower.

Lynn Geffre, Bismarck

