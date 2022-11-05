 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
110522-opn-kathy-bingeman_merged

Josh Gallion, our North Dakota State Auditor, and Brandon Prichard should know better and be honest in their letter to the editor on Nov. 2 that there is only ONE ballot drop off box in Burleigh County. It is in a secure location at the Burleigh County Office Building on 5th Street in Bismarck. No fraud going on. I have worked elections for years and I can tell you that our elections are safe and secure with no fraud. Only those who blow a big dog whistle and say they want to make our elections safe and work to prevent fraudulent practices are "fraudulent." So disappointed with our state auditor and their choice of candidate.

Kathy Bingeman, Bismarck

