Columnist needs to consider his advice

This is not my genre; however, I am compelled to respond to Bill Patrie’s, “The God we Imagine.” I would like to start with a quote from Mark Twain to begin: “It’s hard to trust your eyes, when your imagination is out of focus.” Trusting your five senses alone for whatever they say to you about God is sure to land you in a pile of error. It is the oldest lie in the book, i.e., that you can safely create God in your own image. To cite John Lennon on the idea of imagining the subjects of heaven, hell and the exigencies of existence is a nice try but equally unhelpful. One of the greatest thinkers of the 20th century, C.S. Lewis was once described as a “man in love with the Imagination.” Through his literary works, “Mere Christianity,” “The Chronicles of Narnia” and a science fiction trilogy, he unveils a deep faith in the power of human imagination to reveal the truth of our condition and open the doorway to hope. His goal in “Mere Christianity” is to help people see religion with fresh eyes—as those at war in a world where evil seems to prevail, so they can hear the message of hope from the other side. The fall has darkened the experience of the whole human race to the point where relationship with a perfect God is not possible; but the answer is not a fatalistic atheism. I would suggest, Mr. Patrie, that you take your own advice and “Imagine” a universal God who loves the earth and all the people in it. Here is where your journey takes you to a higher plane and a new authority — the Bible. You would be on a longer way round, but it is a shorter way home.