Columnist needs to consider his advice
This is not my genre; however, I am compelled to respond to Bill Patrie’s, “The God we Imagine.” I would like to start with a quote from Mark Twain to begin: “It’s hard to trust your eyes, when your imagination is out of focus.” Trusting your five senses alone for whatever they say to you about God is sure to land you in a pile of error. It is the oldest lie in the book, i.e., that you can safely create God in your own image. To cite John Lennon on the idea of imagining the subjects of heaven, hell and the exigencies of existence is a nice try but equally unhelpful. One of the greatest thinkers of the 20th century, C.S. Lewis was once described as a “man in love with the Imagination.” Through his literary works, “Mere Christianity,” “The Chronicles of Narnia” and a science fiction trilogy, he unveils a deep faith in the power of human imagination to reveal the truth of our condition and open the doorway to hope. His goal in “Mere Christianity” is to help people see religion with fresh eyes—as those at war in a world where evil seems to prevail, so they can hear the message of hope from the other side. The fall has darkened the experience of the whole human race to the point where relationship with a perfect God is not possible; but the answer is not a fatalistic atheism. I would suggest, Mr. Patrie, that you take your own advice and “Imagine” a universal God who loves the earth and all the people in it. Here is where your journey takes you to a higher plane and a new authority — the Bible. You would be on a longer way round, but it is a shorter way home.
Gary Emineth, Mandan
Waiting for Burgum campaign gift card
Where’s my Visa card, governor? I donated a dollar to Governor Burgum’s presidential campaign. I received an acknowledgment email that stated my Visa card would take 2-3 weeks. I’ve tried to contact the Burgum campaign then the NDGOP, and the governor’s office. All for naught. Has anyone else had problem? Was this a scam? Why have my inquiries been ignored? Is this what we can expect from the Burgum administration?
Mike Riepl, Bismarck
Vengeance doesn’t help common good
I was surprised by one Minot area Republican’s comments in a recent Minot Daily News article about the presidential candidate debate. There were the usual candidate horse race observations and the concerns about party unity after a primary election, but then ... Roger Neshem talked about the “vengeance a lot of [Trump supporters] feel.”
VENGEANCE? Vengeance is a punishment inflicted or extracted because of severe injury. I know we live in dynamic political times, but I don’t see Republicans, especially MAGA Republicans, being severely politically injured. Instead, it seems to me that they are usually the ones doing the yelling, the stalking, and the violence: the injuring.
The next time a Republican leader talks about vengeance, reporters should ask: Who has wronged local Republicans? What wrong was done? When were they wronged? How can their pain be healed?
I thought politics was about roads, foreign policy, farm programs, education, and health care. Policies and activities that affect our ability to pursue life, liberty, and happiness. How does vengeance advance our common good?
Kari Conrad, Glen Ullin