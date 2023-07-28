BNSF save money, leave existing bridge

Reading of all the BNSF bridge thrashing about I see no problem for them to construct a two track bridge to the north the sensible thing to do after many years of single track restriction. BNSF rather than spend 10 Mil to remove the old bridge spend the estimated 7 Mil or less to convert the old bridge into the coolest river crossing ever. Receiving the appreciation of FORB, other interested parties or organizations in Bismarck/Mandan, the silent majority, hikers and bicycle riders. By doing this BNSF would see a saving of 3 Mil or so which ain’t chump change, would not have to contend with a complicated disassembly or the lines on the north side of the present bridge.

Outrage over Biden sentencing interesting

It is interesting that so many are outraged that Hunter Biden got what they considered a favored sentence over his owed taxes, BUT a few years back conservative supreme court justice Clarence Thomas “accidentally” forgot to claim over 600,000 in income from his wife’s speaking fees from the tea party. Any outrage? Any penalty? Any punishment ? Not a thing! Now we find out that for years and years he has been accepting expensive trips and perks from a rich republican donor and again — surprise surprise — he did not mention them on his income tax nor excuse himself from ruling on cases that involved interests of this individual. Of course all of this is highly irregular and a case could be made for it to be against the law. Even now his mother is living in a house owned by this individual and not paying rent. Hunter Biden made mistakes and is paying the price. He also suffers from an illness —and drug addiction and alcoholism are illnesses —and his family did their best to support him and try to get him to straighten out his life and people still want to crucify him and his family. What about going after the real crook Clarence Thomas especially since he cant use illness as a reason for his behavior?