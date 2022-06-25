062522-opn-letters_merged

Corporations must pay their fair share

Recently, Janet Yellen, Treasure secretary, back from the World Economic Forum, proposed securing a 15% global corporate tax rate. 136 countries have already signed on representing 90% of the world’s economies.

It would eliminate the “race to the bottom” in the corporate search for favored locations. It is doomed to fail as Republicans will not support it.

Corporations rule the world. Corporations are worth more than countries. Of the 195 countries, Walmart is the 10th largest economy.

That means 185 countries have revenues less than they. Other examples: Exxon and Apple are above Russia; Berkshire Hathaway is above Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, and all are above Greece, Portugal, Argentina, Egypt, Israel, and at least a hundred other smaller countries. Amazon is worth more than 92% of the countries on the globe.

The total GDP value of the non-corporate economies in the world was $20,250,595,170,000 in 2015. The total value of the corporations was $18,259,923,000,000. (CIA World Fact book and Forbes Fortune Global 500)

Think of it, almost half the income generated in the world is not taxed at the rate the individual must be taxed.

For example, a person making from $85,000 to $165,000 would be taxed at 24%.

Although we have a corporate tax set at 21%, using legal loopholes, corporations pay about 12.6% while many multinationals pay nothing.

The federal tax revenue from corporations has dropped by two-thirds in 60 years.

If corporations paid their share, we could eliminate the inequality in the world: feed the starving children in Africa and minimize abortions.

The tax burden now falls on the middle class.

That is you, me, your children and yet, we continue to support the Republican Party that allows the corporations, whose only objective is profit, not the common welfare, to control Washington and now, even the Supreme Court.

Lillian Bachmeier,

Mandan

Bismarck should live up to its ideals

Thank you, Commissioner Nancy Guy, for introducing the proposed ordinance that would punish hate-related crimes in the city of Bismarck. Also, thank you to all who testified in support of the proposed ordinance.

The proposed ordinance would have punished specific conduct such as harassment, damage to property, and disorderly conduct because of the victim’s actual or perceived race, color, religion, gender, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or ancestry.

Even those who opposed the proposed ordinance admitted that minorities have been, and continue to be, victimized in this community because of the shade of their skin, their sexual orientation, or other reasons. Yet, they declined to offer any solution to the problem.

The Bismarck City Commission adopted a strategic plan in June 2019, which included this vision statement: “We embrace our rich heritage, economic opportunity, and lifelong learning to cultivate a healthy and sustainable environment fostering opportunity for all.”

This vision is for ALL residents of Bismarck—not limited to white, straight, descendants of northern European immigrants, or Christians.

The strategic plan also includes this values statement: “Embracing a multitude of people, experiences, cultures, businesses, neighborhoods, backgrounds, and ideas allows us to fully enrich ourselves and our community.” Is our city living up to this values statement?

The City Commission, after listening to many who expressed concern about the proposed ordinance, voted to reject it. Now, I challenge the new City Commission, along with all who opposed the proposed ordinance, to develop and propose a solution that lives up to the vision, mission, and values of our city’s strategic plan.

Rev. Lisa Ahlness,

Deacon Beth Anderson,

Rev. Sylvia Bull,

Rev. Gretchen Deeg,

Rev. Gail Hagerty,

Deacon Janie Hague,

Rev. Derek Harkins,

Mark Narum,

Murray Sagsveen,

Bishop Craig Schweitzer, Rev. John Streccius,

Rev. Beth Walch

