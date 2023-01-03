010323-opn-Marylu-Weber_merged

Wild horses must remain in park

Born and living in ND for 57 years, Theodore Roosevelt National Park (TRNP) has always been in my life. From Bismarck 31 years, we went there often. In 1999 we started volunteering, identifying and documenting horses with Tom Tescher, who documented them for 40 years. When he passed, I determined to continue his legacy so generations to come could enjoy them.

In 2009, we created North Dakota Badlands Horse (NDBH) a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that documents, advocates for, promotes, advertises, and registers the horses. We gave them names and shared stories and pictures on social media so that people around the world would know what beautiful, special horses they were. People bought them, gave them great homes, and trained them for various disciplines from dressage to team sorting.

NDBH members have volunteered for the park for decades because we believed getting to know park staff and earning their trust through hard work was the best way to be heard concerning horse management. We were influential in the change from huge, brutal helicopter roundups to careful, respectful sedation capture of one horse at a time. Now we work hard to convince the NPS that wild horses must remain in TRNP indefinitely.

These horses have historical and cultural value to North Dakotans and all Americans. They have emotional value to us who know them and people worldwide who love them through social media sites featuring ND’s wild horses. Nearby communities benefit from tourist dollars from wild horse lovers. Wouldn’t Theodore Roosevelt, who credited ND with his strength and will to keep fighting for right, fight with us to keep ND’s only wild horses?

Marylu Weber,

President of North Dakota Badlands Horse