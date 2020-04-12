What North Dakotans should know about the federal COVID-19 response

As they do so, we want to make sure American families, workers, and businesses can weather this storm. A key component of the CARES Act is the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides eight weeks of cash-flow assistance to small businesses who maintain their payroll during the emergency. The primary purpose of this program is to ensure that employees continue to get paid by their employer and face as little financial disruption as possible. The program -- administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), through a partnership with local banks and credit unions -- can cover payroll costs, paid sick leave, supply chain disruptions, employee salaries, health insurance premiums, mortgage payments and other debt obligations. This gives small businesses immediate access to capital. Employers’ payroll, rent and mortgage interest expenses will be forgiven, helping workers remain employed and small businesses, as well as the entire economy, to quickly bounce back when this is over. For those who have questions, the SBA has an informative page online at sba.gov, and the SBA in North Dakota is ready and available to assist.