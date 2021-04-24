Tribune editorial: Youth program works, merits more funding

Over the last few sessions the Legislature has approved judicial and corrections reforms. The changes have been successful, but legislators are poised to take a step back, and that would be a mistake.
At the same time legislators are considering an overhaul of the juvenile justice system, lawmakers have cut funding for diversion programs for youth. The Youth Cultural Achievement Program, which serves Native American youth and other minorities, is one program in danger of losing funding. With the budget approved this week by lawmakers, it will end June 30.
The program was started in Bismarck in 2012 to address the disproportionate number of minority kids coming through juvenile court, according to State Court Administrator Sally Holewa. A program was added in Fargo in 2015, and a program started in Devils Lake in 2018, she said.
The state has contracted with Youthworks to operate the Bismarck and Devils Lake programs, which primarily serve Native American youth. Lutheran Social Services provided the services in Fargo, but that contract has since been taken over by Youthworks. The youth served in Fargo are primarily African American.
The goal of the program is to prevent youth from entering the juvenile court and child welfare systems, instead keeping youth at home in their communities.
The budget proposed by the judicial branch removed $455,000 for the Youth Cultural Achievement Program for 2021-23. The cut was proposed because the judicial branch needed to cut somewhere and that program is not core to its mission, Holewa said.
The Senate proposed restoring the $455,000, but the House removed the funding. A compromise the Senate agreed to late Thursday restored some funding for services related to juveniles but did not provide any dollars for the Youth Cultural Achievement Program. In addition, the budget cut funding for other youth diversion programs by a third.
Youthworks reports success rates with the Youth Cultural Achievement Program, with 80% of the youth not getting new citations, 90% not needing formal court hearings and 95% remaining at home or with relatives during the program.
The program saw a drop in participation last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 33 youth served in Bismarck. In a typical year, 50 to 80 youth have been served in Bismarck, with programs such as mentoring, after-school programming, anger management, mental health counseling and cultural programs.
In Fargo, Youthworks has had 25 youth referred to the program since the organization took over the contract from Lutheran Social Services in March. Services such as helping youth get transportation to court dates or treatment or explaining to families the importance of complying with court requirements help prevent the youth from getting deeper into the juvenile justice system.
The importance of the Youth Cultural Achievement Program can't be stressed enough. Getting youth on the right path creates the foundation for a better society. Historically, North Dakota has had a disproportionate number of Native Americans in its prison system. Programs that serve minority populations early can help resolve the issue.
During debate in the House, Rep. Jon Nelson, R-Rugby, pointed out that the cost of community-based early intervention programs is typically lower than placing youth in an institution, and the outcomes often are better.
It doesn’t make sense to cut funding for programs that are successful. With a proposed budget in the $15 billion range, it’s difficult to justify cutting the funding in an effort to be fiscally responsible.
The Legislature should restore the funding because the long-term benefits far outweigh the short-term savings. If the judicial budget is not the best place for it, then funding could be added to the budget for the Office of Management and Budget to prevent this important program from ending this summer.