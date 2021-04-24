Tribune editorial: Youth program works, merits more funding

Over the last few sessions the Legislature has approved judicial and corrections reforms. The changes have been successful, but legislators are poised to take a step back, and that would be a mistake.

At the same time legislators are considering an overhaul of the juvenile justice system, lawmakers have cut funding for diversion programs for youth. The Youth Cultural Achievement Program, which serves Native American youth and other minorities, is one program in danger of losing funding. With the budget approved this week by lawmakers, it will end June 30.

The program was started in Bismarck in 2012 to address the disproportionate number of minority kids coming through juvenile court, according to State Court Administrator Sally Holewa. A program was added in Fargo in 2015, and a program started in Devils Lake in 2018, she said.

The state has contracted with Youthworks to operate the Bismarck and Devils Lake programs, which primarily serve Native American youth. Lutheran Social Services provided the services in Fargo, but that contract has since been taken over by Youthworks. The youth served in Fargo are primarily African American.

The goal of the program is to prevent youth from entering the juvenile court and child welfare systems, instead keeping youth at home in their communities.