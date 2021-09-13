Tribune editorial: Youth day at UTTC powwow important event

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
The United Tribes Technical College International Powwow returned this past weekend after it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. An important part of the powwow is the Youth Day program, which brings hundreds of area students for the cultural event. Students and teachers watched performers and also participated in a game and dance. The program aims to bring awareness to Native American culture.
Down
A southwest North Dakota resident over the age of 60 has died with the West Nile virus, the North Dakota Department of Health announced Friday. It is the state’s first death related to the virus in 2021. This year there have been a total of 19 people with West Nile in 13 North Dakota counties. Ten people have been hospitalized. West Nile cases also have increased in horses and sheep in several counties. Health officials recommend using precautions against the mosquito bites that can cause West Nile, including limiting outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, eliminating stagnant water where mosquitoes lay eggs, using insect repellents and wearing protective clothing.
Up
Bismarck colleges are reporting steady or rising enrollment for the 2021-22 academic year. The University of Mary started classes last week with a record preliminary enrollment of 3,820 students. This year’s freshman class is 16% larger than last year’s. Bismarck State College enrollment has held fairly steady since last year. The preliminary enrollment was 3,552, a decrease of about 80 students from last year. At United Tribes Technical College, enrollment is up, even compared to numbers before the coronavirus pandemic. UTTC has 476 students up from 327 in 2020 and 435 in 2019.
Down
The recent law enforcement “Click It or Ticket” campaign generated 3,283 citations between July 1 and Aug. 19. Of those citations on North Dakota roads, 1,241 were for failing to wear a seat belt and 34 were child restraint citations. There were a total of 1,325 tickets for speeding. The enforcement effort is part of the state’s campaign to have zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. In 2020, an unbelted vehicle occupant died every nine days in North Dakota.