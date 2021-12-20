Tribune editorial: Wreaths Across America shows honor to veterans

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Volunteers were expected to help the Bismarck Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol place more than 7,700 wreaths in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery this past weekend. Every veteran’s grave will be covered with a wreath this Christmas thanks to the volunteers and the Wreaths Across America program. The effort, in its 15th year at the cemetery south of Mandan, is an important way the public can honor veterans and their families. A ceremony was still expected to be held this past Saturday but abbreviated due to cold weather. Volunteers can help remove the wreaths on Jan. 22.

Down

State regulators should closely examine the cause of the most recent spill from Summit Midstream Partners, the company responsible for the largest oil field spill in state history. The latest pipeline leak reported Dec. 5 occurred about 1 ½ miles away from the site of a 2015 spill that was the subject of recent court settlements. The new incident involved 176 barrels or 7,400 gallons of produced water, a waste byproduct of oil development that’s toxic to the environment. The repeat incidents raise concerns about the integrity of Summit’s pipelines. The company recently pleaded guilty to negligently discharging oil and failing to immediately report the 2015 spill, which occurred north of Williston over the span of five months and involved 29 million gallons of produced water.

Up

It’s good to see the North Dakota’s Ethics Commission responding to recent criticism about a lack of transparency and looking for ways to improve. The commission is working to make some updates to its website after the North Dakotans for Public Integrity expressed concerns about the site, including meeting minutes and absence of meeting videos. Members of the panel expressed a desire to get public input sooner when considering draft rules in the future.

Down

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem warned consumers last week that gift card scams are on the rise with losses of $45,000 reported in the last two weeks. Nine victims ranging in age from 26 to 75 reported falling victim to various versions of the same scam. The Federal Trade Commission says many gift card scams start with a phone call from someone impersonating a government agency. The scam may involve a threat of arrest or frozen accounts unless an immediate payment is made. Stenehjem cautions people to only purchase gift cards for gifts to family or friends. They are never used as payment to a government agency.

